Smaller German 2023 wheat and rapeseed crops expected after dryness

HAMBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - Germany's 2023 wheat crop of all types will fall 2.9% on the year to 21.87 million metric tons, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its latest harvest estimate on Wednesday, as plants suffered from dry, hot weather.

The association forecast Germany's 2023 winter rapeseed crop will fall 3.1% to 4.14 million metric tons.

This compares to its May forecast of a German 2023 wheat crop of 22.31 million metric tons and a winter rapeseed crop of 4.28 million metric tons.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

