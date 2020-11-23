Smaller digital coins soar as bitcoin powers on towards record high

Tom Wilson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

By Tom Wilson

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Digital currencies Ethereum and XRP soared on Monday, gaining momentum as bitcoin powered on towards its all-time high.

Ethereum ETH=BTSP, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation after bitcoin, jumped 7% to its highest since June 2018, taking its gains to more than 25% over the last three days alone.

Traders said ethereum, which often moves in tandem with bitcoin, has been boosted by growing demand ahead of an upgrade to its blockchain network - due in early December - that is widely expected to make it quicker and more secure.

Third-biggest coin XRP XRP=BTSP soared 15% to its highest in two years, taking gains to more than 75% over the last three days. Traders said there was no immediate news catalyst for its jump on Monday.

The price of these so-called altcoins is closely tied to bitcoin. Less liquid than their bigger cousin, they tend to suffer from even greater volatility than the original cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin has risen around 10% in the last week, and was last trading at $18,347, its all-time high of $19,666 in sight BTC=BTSP.

It has gained about 160% this year, fuelled by a demand for risk-on assets, a hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations it will achieve greater mainstream use.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((T.Wilson@thomsonreuters.com; 44-20-7542-4531; Reuters Messaging: t.wilson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

