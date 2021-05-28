Smaller AT&T is lighter for mobile battle

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey waved the white flag on one front so he could better fight a cutthroat battle on another. The decision to suddenly exit the media business in a deal that merges AT&T’s WarnerMedia asset with Discovery, announced last week, frees up resources to invest in 5G and pay down an onerous debt load. It sets AT&T up nicely for a better mobile fight.

Strategically, WarnerMedia never made sense inside AT&T. The division behind HBO Max was competing against singularly focused rivals Walt Disney and Netflix, sucking up cash in the process. AT&T spent $15 billion on TV programming and films for the 12 months ending March. At the same time, the $211 billion telecommunications giant had to fend off competitors Verizon Communications and T-Mobile US, neither of which had the burden of skyrocketing content costs.

AT&T will get $43 billion in cash from its deal with Discovery, which it will use to reduce net debt, currently at $169 billion. That had ballooned as Stankey’s firm stretched to fund spectrum. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA grew to 3.1 times, triggering S&P Global Ratings to revise its outlook to negative from stable in March.

After the deal, AT&T’s ratio will drop to 2.6 times adjusted EBITDA, more in line with T-Mobile US and Verizon, which spent on spectrum too. It gives AT&T breathing room to redirect money to wireless and fiber buildouts. It increased its spending forecast to $24 billion next year, roughly 20% of its projected revenue, compared with Verizon’s 16% and T-Mobile’s 13%, according to UBS estimates.

All three big telecom companies are vying for pole position as consumers upgrade to speedier 5G networks. AT&T appears to have an early advantage. In the first quarter, it added nearly 595,000 phone customers who pay on a recurring basis while Verizon lost 178,000 during the same period. The company is also doing a better job keeping those subscribers around: The rate it lost them last quarter, known as churn, was lower than T-Mobile US's and Verizon's.

There is a tradeoff. AT&T is going to be about 35% smaller after hiving off WarnerMedia as well as pay-TV satellite unit DirecTV, and so Stankey is also reducing the amount of cash directed to the dividend. But for the long haul, it’s better to nimble than heavy.

CONTEXT NEWS

- AT&T and Discovery said on May 17 they would combine WarnerMedia’s programming assets with Discovery. AT&T shareholders will receive stock representing 71% of the combined company while Discovery shareholders will own 29%.

- AT&T said it will use the $43 billion in proceeds from the deal to reduce its net debt of $169 billion.

- On May 20, Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Tim Hoettges told investors he is committed to securing majority ownership of T-Mobile US and intends to buy SoftBank’s 8.5% stake. Currently, the German telecom firm holds 43.2% of T-Mobile.

