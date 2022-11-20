US Markets
SU

Small pump fire put at Suncor's Colorado refinery on Nov. 19

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

November 20, 2022 — 08:08 pm EST

Written by Arpan Varghese for Reuters ->

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Suncor SU.TO extinguished a small pump fire at its 103,000 barrel-per-day Commerce City refinery in Colorado on Saturday afternoon, the company said in a community alert notification.

"All workers are accounted for and there are no reported injuries. After determining everything was safe, the all-clear was given and the refinery continues to operate safely," the alert said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.