Small pump fire put at Suncor's Colorado refinery on Nov. 19

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Suncor SU.TO extinguished a small pump fire at its 103,000 barrel-per-day Commerce City refinery in Colorado on Saturday afternoon, the company said in a community alert notification.

"All workers are accounted for and there are no reported injuries. After determining everything was safe, the all-clear was given and the refinery continues to operate safely," the alert said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

