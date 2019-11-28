US Markets

Small plane crashes in Kingston, Ontario, killing 7 -local police

Contributors
Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Rama Venkat Reuters
Published

A small plane crashed in a wooded area on the outskirts of Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday evening, killing seven people, local police said.

Adds Kingston Police statement on casualties

Nov 28 (Reuters) - A small plane crashed in a wooded area on the outskirts of Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday evening, killing seven people, local police said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it would send a team to investigate the crash.

Seven individuals in the Piper PA-32 aircraft died and police will continue to work jointly with the TSB as the investigation continues, Kingston Police said in a statement.

The Piper PA-32 is a single-engine aircraft, which seats five to six people.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((subrat.patnaik@tr.com; +1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @Subrat_Patnaik;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular