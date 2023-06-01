Small Pharma (TSX:DMT) Price Target Increased by 36.36% to 3.83

The average one-year price target for Small Pharma (TSX:DMT) has been revised to 3.82 / share. This is an increase of 36.36% from the prior estimate of 2.80 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5,000.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Small Pharma. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMT is 0.94%, a decrease of 21.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,002K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AdvisorShares Investments holds 2,001K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 2,001K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

