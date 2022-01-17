Companies
BA

Small number of Boeing staff in China's Tianjin affected by lockdowns

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

U.S. planemaker Boeing said on Tuesday that a small number of staff at its composite parts factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had been affected by community level lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but the plant is "maintaining a normal level of operation".

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing BA.N said on Tuesday that a small number of staff at its composite parts factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had been affected by community level lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but the plant is "maintaining a normal level of operation".

The company was responding to a query from Reuters.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((tony.munroe@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 6627 1288; Reuters Messaging: tony.munroe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

Qualcomm CEO Sees Chip-Supply Issues Easing in 2022

Jan 05, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular