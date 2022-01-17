Small number of Boeing staff in China's Tianjin affected by lockdowns

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing BA.N said on Tuesday that a small number of staff at its composite parts factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had been affected by community level lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but the plant is "maintaining a normal level of operation".

The company was responding to a query from Reuters.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

