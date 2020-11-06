Commodities
LUV

Small group of Southwest workers receive warnings of first-ever furloughs

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Southwest Airlines said on Friday it has sent furlough notices to 42 parts inventory workers after the union representing them refused to discuss pay cuts the airline argues it needs from all employees to offset $1 billion in overstaffing costs.

CHICAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N said on Friday it has sent furlough notices to 42 parts inventory workers after the union representing them refused to discuss pay cuts the airline argues it needs from all employees to offset $1 billion in overstaffing costs.

The furloughs, the first in the low-cost carrier's 49-year history, would take place in January unless Washington passes "a satisfactory" extension of a payroll support program for airlines, Southwest said.

An initial $25 billion in federal payroll support for airline workers expired in September, prompting tens of thousands of furloughs across the industry after lawmakers failed to agree another COVID-19 relief deal before the Nov. 3 U.S. election.

Southwest remains in talks over cost-savings with representatives of other union groups, it said.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications, or WARN notices, were sent on Friday to 42 workers represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT).

The Teamsters did not immediately comment.

"This is not the result we hoped to achieve," Southwest Vice President of Labor Relations Russell McCrady said in an emailed statement, adding that the door remains open for negotiations with the union to save the affected jobs.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Alison Williams)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LUV

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The technology metals critical to electric vehicles and sustainable sourcing

    TechMet CEO Brian Menell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the technology metals critical to electric vehicles and sustainable sourcing.

    21 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular