Small fire at Shell's Sarnia, Ontario site extinguished

Shreyansi Singh Reuters
Brijesh Patel Reuters
Sept 23 (Reuters) - A small fire in a unit at Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.L Sarnia, Ontario facility was quickly extinguished on Wednesday.

There were no injuries or impact to operations, Shell said in an emailed response.

At about 7:05 p.m. EDT the fire occurred near the Sarnia Marketing Terminal fenceline, where trucks are loaded with products, adjacent to its Manufacturing Centre, Shell said.

Earlier, Shell issued an all-clear at its Sarnia, Ontario Facility, where it operates a 75,000 barrel-per-day refinery.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)

