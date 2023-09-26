News & Insights

Small fire at Baghdad's Al-Rasheed hotel extinguished; occupants have returned to rooms -official

September 26, 2023 — 10:03 pm EDT

Written by Timour Azhari and Muhammad Al Gebaly for Reuters ->

BAGHDAD, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A small fire that led to guests and diplomatic personnel being evacuated from Baghdad's Al-Rasheed hotel has been brought under control, an official at the hotel told Reuters via phone early on Wednesday.

The hotel houses several envoys from Gulf states.

The small fire occurred in kitchen, and an official described the evacuation as a routine precautionary measure, saying guests had safely returned to their rooms.

The hotel is in Iraq's highly fortified Green Zone which hosts parliament, many government buildings and foreign embassies.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Gerry Doyle)

