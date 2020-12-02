Small explosion reported in Ethiopian capital

World Markets

A small explosion shook the Bole district of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday, witnesses said, in what people at the scene said was a controlled detonation.

The government has accused the northern Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of planning attacks in Addis Ababa, but there was no immediate indication the incident was related to their month-long war in north Ethiopia.

There was no immediate response from Ethiopia's government, Addis Ababa police, or federal police, to requests for comment.

