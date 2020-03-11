Small-Caps Were in a Bear Market Before the Dow

It’s been ugly for small-caps, one of the U.S. stock market’s most economically sensitive sectors, amid the coronavirus uncertainty. While it will probably get worse, there are reasons for investors to keep an eye on the space.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell into a bear market Wednesday, but small-caps, one of the U.S. stock market’s most economically sensitive sectors, beat the blue-chip benchmark to it by two days. While the selling will probably get worse, there are reasons for investors to keep an eye on the space.

Small companies are one obvious place to look for signs of pain stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. After all, small businesses make up two-thirds of net new jobs and account for nearly half of U.S. economic activity, according to the Small Business Administration. More Americans staying home to avoid getting sick will no doubt have an impact on restaurants and shops, among others. And when it comes to investing in relatively smaller companies, small-caps tend to underperform when investors’ risk tolerance abates.

Since Feb. 12, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average peaked, the small-cap Russell 2000 index has lost 25% through Wednesday’s close. That decline has been steeper than the 19% drop in the S&P 500, and the 20% slump in the Dow.

Steven DeSanctis, a small-cap analyst at Jefferies, recently cut his earnings forecast for the sector. He now sees just 0.8% earnings growth in 2020, down from an earlier estimate of 11%.

Two big factors behind the sharp downgrade: cyclicals (he now sees no earnings growth this year in these stocks, which are highly correlated to economic activity) and financials (he cut banks’ earnings projections in half amid interest-rate cuts and dropping Treasury yields). Financials, he points out, make up a quarter of the small-cap sector.

Still, DeSanctis says investors should put the small-cap performance in perspective and remember the market was ripe for a fall, with the Russell 2000 trading near historic highs. One reason to believe in a rebound is how the sector tends to do in the context of volatility. DeSanctis says that when the VIX, or the Cboe Volatility Index, trades above 40, within three months small-caps outperform larger caps. (The VIX is trading at about 50.)

Moreover, DeSanctis says, the toll on companies and the broader economy from the coronavirus is likely to be short-lived and will result in a snapback in activity later this year. He sees growth reaccelerating in the third and fourth quarters, translating to solid earnings growth into 2021.

All of that is not to mention stimulus measures coming from central banks and possibly from the federal government. On Tuesday, for example, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration is looking at expanding lending to small businesses dramatically.

For investors eyeing small-caps, DeSanctis says to watch for a few things before jumping in. One is for a narrowing of high-yield credit spreads, which have exploded in recent sessions. He notes a bit of recent stabilization as yields backed up from historic lows hit in recent days.

Another is for an improvement in sentiment as measured by fund flows. An example is the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (ticker: IJR), which has fallen 25% this year. According to Bloomberg data, IJR has seen outflows of $536.2 million this year but $34.4 million in inflows over the past week. For comparison, the Invesco QQQ ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has had $2.87 billion in inflows over the past week while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) has had $1.97 billion in outflows over the same period.

Lastly, DeSanctis is watching the ratio of companies issuing upside earnings guidance to those giving downside guidance. That ratio will fall for the second quarter and full year, he said. “It’s a matter of how bad,” he said.

A survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses earlier this week should give investors some solace about the state of smaller businesses. They hired in February at the fastest clip in five years. It’s clear last month’s economic data is stale given that it doesn’t reflect more recent coronavirus-related developments, but the employment components of the NFIB’s report suggests small businesses entered the shock on relatively firm footing. What’s more, these firms may be more reluctant to let go of workers for a temporary shock, given that a tight labor market means potentially having to hire back quickly at higher wages.

To that point, the NFIB said 52% of its 641 respondents reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill. These firms last month said they expected to keep hiring, and their plans to do so hadn’t been higher since July 2018.

A drop in demand may have already affected hiring plans, and the NFIB says its respondents tend to be particularly sensitive to swings in the stock market. But it’s still worth considering the state of small business before the virus shock set in, and it’s not altogether unreasonable to think small businesses might hang back from shedding workers even if they temporarily slow down hiring.

