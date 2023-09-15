Small Caps vs Large Caps at a 22 Year Low

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

TODAY = index (S&P) rebalancing + triple witching. Expect irregular volumes especially in the form of blocks at close by mostly indexers.

| #SizeMatters | Small Caps reaching notable lows vs Large Caps - 22YR lows by some measures

#SizeMatters | Ditto with valuation = Small Caps reaching notable lows vs Large Caps...

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + Oil LOWER, TYields HIGHER (closing in on August highs)

China continues to trying to stimulate economy | PBOC Adds Support for China Economy With Cash Injection After Reserve Ratio Cut - BBG

Rising Rates Make Big Companies Even Richer -WSJ

VIX hitting a 52WK low...

* source: CNBC

* source: BofA's Michael Hartnett, The Flow Show

DJ -0.2% S&P500 -0.5% Nasdaq -0.3% R2K -0.5% Cdn TSX +0.2%

Stoxx Europe 600 +0.4% APAC stocks MIXED, 10YR TYield = 4.318%

Dollar LOWER, Gold $1,926, WTI -0%, $90; Brent -0%, $93, Bitcoin $26,488

NOTABLE HEADLINES

Fed is likely to shy away from calling i nterest-rate peak next week - BBG

is likely to from calling i - What rate hike? Investors eye ECB rate cuts as economy weakens- RTRS

as economy weakens- UAW launches unprecedented strike against GM, Ford and Stellantis- AXIOS

unprecedented Chinese economic activity data signals optimism after stimulus measures-FT

2) Nothing says "bear market in conviction" more than $1tn of inflows to cash YTD | Meanwhile rates volatility is making fresh ytd lows.

* source: BofA's Michael Hartnett, The Flow Show

* source: CNBC

3) ARM climbs 25% in Nasdaq debut | At open, ARM valued ~$60 billion - P/E >110x based on the most recent fiscal year profit. That’s comparable to Nvidia’s valuation, which trades at 108 times earnings -CNBC

Instacart Set to Raise IPO Price Target After Successful Arm Debut -WSJ

4) With monetary policy (interest rates) normalizing, equities has a lot of competition...

* source: BofA's Michael Hartnett, The Flow Show

5) Labor market still strong but softening...

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

6) food prices falling...

* source: Oxford Economics

7) This week: US CPI (Wed) + PPI (Thurs) + UMich consumer expectation survey (Fri) + ECB decision (Thurs) + labour market / GDP data in the UK.

* source: Grindstone Intelligence

8) Investors = conservative bias | sentiment moderating | equity inflows have stalled | "Less than half of S&P 500 stocks are in uptrends, whether you look at 20, 50, 100, or 200-day average prices" -Grindstone Intelligence

source: Grindstone Intelligence

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

OFF TODAY

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

BOJ sees gap between Ueda remarks and market reaction , sources say- BBG

between , sources say- A $4 trillion ‘triple witching’ event endangers stock market calm- BBG

calm- China's property slump worsens , clouding recovery prospects- RTRS

, clouding recovery prospects- PBOC adds more cash into economy as recovery gathers pace- BBG

as recovery gathers pace- Chinese defence minister under investigation by Beijing , US believes- FT

, US believes- House Republicans demand full Huawei sanctions after chip breakthrough- BBG

after chip breakthrough- U.S. aims new sanctions at Russian military supply chains - NYT

aims new - Ita l y seeks to reassure markets its deficit is under control- BBG

l its deficit is under control- Byron Allen makes $10 billion bid for ABC, other Disney networks- BBG

other Disney networks- Disney to cut target for Disney+ streaming subscribers - BBG

to for - WhatsApp explores ads in chat app as Meta seeks revenue boost- FT

as Meta seeks revenue boost- Huawei used years-old Hynix memory tech in Mate 60 phones - BBG

used years-old - SK Hynix powers Huawei Mate 60 Pro - TECH

powers - BP chair rules himself out as next chief executive- FT

rules himself out as SocGen open to sale of Equipment Finance unit in strategy review- RTRS

unit in strategy review- Boral boss says cement imports increase carbon emissions - AFR

boss says - Atturra prepares higher bid for Cirrus Networks - AFR

prepares higher - Chip designer Arm jumps 25% in debut win for owner SoftBank - BBG

- France’s Apple spat risks spreading to other EU members-FT

spreading to other TSMC tells vendors to delay chip equipment deliveries- RTRS

chip equipment deliveries- Salesforce to hire 3,300 people after layoffs earlier this year- BBG

after layoffs earlier this year- Disney holds initial talks on sale of ABC to local broadcaster Nexstar-BBG

holds initial local broadcaster Bayer's new CEO plans to cut management jobs in prelude to overhaul- RTRS

in prelude to overhaul- Looming health care walkout, Kaiser strike authorized by unions-USATODAY

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) OPEC Statement on peak fossil fuel demand-OPEC 2) Turkey says Iraq oil pipeline ‘more or less ready’ for operations after audit-BBG 3) China oil refinery output rises to record on firmer demand, export margins-RTRS