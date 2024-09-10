News & Insights

Small Caps Blossom on Interest Rate Cuts

September 10, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Small-cap stocks have recently caught the attention of investors, driven by expectations of upcoming interest rate cuts signaled by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Following a significant selloff in early August, there has been renewed interest in small-cap ETFs, like the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, which saw a net inflow of over $688 million last week. 

 

However, the erratic nature of these investments has some investors weighing the potential for a rebound against the risks associated with this speculative market segment. 

 

Historically, small-cap stocks have been more sensitive to changes in interest rates and economic conditions, benefiting more directly from lower borrowing costs. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index, for example, has shown gains following initial Fed rate cuts, but with notable downturns in past cycles such as 2007 and 2019. 

 

Finsum: There is going to be a lot of potential growth for interest rate sensitive small caps as rate hikes ramp up. 

