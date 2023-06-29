News & Insights

RUT

Small Caps, Bank Stocks Win the Day

June 29, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street finished the session on a mostly higher note, with the Dow adding triple digits thanks to resurgent bank stocks and a flurry of positive economic data. The S&P 500 finished confidently higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq sat out the rally and closed fractionally in the red. Elsewhere, small caps are back on the rise, with the Russell 200 Index (RUT) clocking its fourth-straight win.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Options traders' favorite bank stocks.
  • Vertiv stock boasts an intriguing entry point.
  • Plus, DIS downgraded; unpacking Micron's earnings; and behind JOBY's surge.

closing summary june29

nyse nasdaq june29

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Fidelity Investments is once again trying to start a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), weeks after BlackRock filed a similar spot. (CNBC)
  2. Three Florida men that earned nearly $23 million in illegal profits have been charged with insider trading related to Donald Trump's Truth Social merger deal. (MarketWatch)
  3. Why Walt Disney stock was downgraded.
  4. Unpacking Micron stock's post-earnings dip.
  5. Joby Aviation stock can take now after FAA approval. 

Earnings June29

UVOL June29

Gold Falls for Third-Straight Session

Oil futures climbed once again Thursday, as traders focus on crude demand following the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) report of a "massive draw" in commercial crude stockpiles. August-dated crude added 30 cents, or 0.4%, to close at $69.86 per barrel for the day.

Gold prices closed lower for a third-straight session, after the positive final revision for first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and jobless claims data hinted at an interest rate hike in July. August-dated gold shed $4.30, or 0.2%, to close at $1,917.90 an ounce.

Schaeffer
