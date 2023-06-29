Small Caps, Bank Stocks Win the Day

Wall Street finished the session on a mostly higher note, with the Dow adding triple digits thanks to resurgent bank stocks and a flurry of positive economic data. The S&P 500 finished confidently higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq sat out the rally and closed fractionally in the red. Elsewhere, small caps are back on the rise, with the Russell 200 Index (RUT) clocking its fourth-straight win.

5 Things to Know Today

Fidelity Investments is once again trying to start a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), weeks after BlackRock filed a similar spot. (CNBC) Three Florida men that earned nearly $23 million in illegal profits have been charged with insider trading related to Donald Trump's Truth Social merger deal. (MarketWatch) Why Walt Disney stock was downgraded. Unpacking Micron stock's post-earnings dip. Joby Aviation stock can take now after FAA approval.

Gold Falls for Third-Straight Session

Oil futures climbed once again Thursday, as traders focus on crude demand following the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) report of a "massive draw" in commercial crude stockpiles. August-dated crude added 30 cents, or 0.4%, to close at $69.86 per barrel for the day.

Gold prices closed lower for a third-straight session, after the positive final revision for first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and jobless claims data hinted at an interest rate hike in July. August-dated gold shed $4.30, or 0.2%, to close at $1,917.90 an ounce.

