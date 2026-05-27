Small-Cap Value ETFs: SLYV Tops VBR in One Year Growth, VBR Offers Lower Fees

Key Points

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF maintains a significantly lower expense ratio than the State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

While the State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF delivered higher 1-year total returns, the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has produced greater growth over the past five years

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF offers broader diversification with 841 holdings compared to 460 in the State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ›

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VBR) provides ultra-low-cost exposure to a broad basket of small-cap value stocks, while the State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:SLYV) offers a more concentrated, index-specific alternative.

Investors seeking to capitalize on small-company valuations often choose between these two funds to capture the value factor. While both target the small-cap segment, their underlying indexes lead to different portfolio densities and sector weights. This comparison helps determine which fund better fits a specific long-term strategy.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SLYV VBR Issuer SPDR Vanguard Expense ratio 0.15% 0.05% 1-yr return (as of May 18, 2026) 29.60% 19.80% Dividend yield 1.81% 1.76% Beta 1.00 0.97 AUM $4.6B $35.3B

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Vanguard fund is the more affordable option, charging an expense ratio of 0.05% compared to the 0.15% charged by the SPDR fund. Both ETFs offer similar yields, providing a consistent payout slightly below 2.00%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SLYV VBR Max drawdown (5 yr) (28.70%) (24.20%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,321 $1,474

What's inside

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) offers a broad view of the small-cap landscape, with 841 holdings. Its sector allocation leads with financial services at 18.00%, industrials at 17.00%, and consumer cyclical at 13.00%. The largest positions include Jabil (NYSE:JBL) at 0.76%, Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) at 0.76%, and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) at 0.74%. This fund, which launched in 2004, has a trailing-12-month dividend of $4.14 per share. Its passive approach offers wide-reaching exposure to the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index.

In contrast, the State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index with a more concentrated 460 holdings. Its sector tilts are heavier in financial services at 20.00% and consumer cyclical at 16.00%, while industrials account for 12.00%. Its largest positions include Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) at 1.15%, Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) at 1.01%, and Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) at 0.99%. Launched in 2000, it has a trailing-12-month dividend of $1.90 per share. This higher concentration may appeal to investors seeking specific index characteristics over total market breadth.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Which looks like the better buy

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) and the State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) are both exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on the small-cap value segment of the market. Here’s how they stack up with one another.

First, let’s take a closer look at SLYV. This fund holds approximately 460 stocks, with a heavy focus on the financial services and consumer cyclical sectors. In recent years, this fund has underperformed the broader market. Shares of SLYV have generated a total return of about 35% over the last five years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. By contrast, the S&P 500 has generated a total return of approximately 92% over the same period, with a CAGR of 13.9%. SLYV has a decent expense ratio of 0.15% and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Next, there’s VBR. This fund has nearly twice SLYV’s holdings, with 840 stocks. What’s more, it has a lower financials percentage and a greater share of industrials. Over the last five years, VBR has generated a total return of 50%, with a CAGR of 8.4%. While the fund has underperformed the S&P 500, it has delivered higher returns than SLYV over this period. Moreover, VBR has a lower expense ratio of 0.05%. Its dividend yield of 1.76% is very similar to SLYV.

To sum up, VBR tops SLYV in a few important ways. VBR has a lower expense ratio; it has also delivered better returns over the last five years. However, SLYV has a slightly higher dividend yield, which could appeal to income-focused investors. SLYV has also performed better over the last 12 months, with a 30% return vs. VBR’s 20%.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Flex, Match Group, and NRG Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.