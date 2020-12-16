Small-Cap Value ETF (VTWV) Hits a 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, Russell 2000 Value Vanguard VTWV (VTWV) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high — up roughly 91.7% from its 52-week low of $60.58/share.

Does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

VTWV in Focus

The underlying Russell 2000 Value Index measures the performance of the small-cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe. The fund charges 15 bps in fees (see all Style Box - Small Cap Value ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Since small-cap stocks are more closely tied to the domestic economy, the latest vaccine rollout bode well for the segment. Value stocks are in more beneficial position because if risk-on sentiments manage a continuation in Wall Street, we may end up seeing in an uptick in bond yields, which should bode well for value securities.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 21.57, which gives cues of further rally.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV): ETF Research Reports



