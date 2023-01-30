Small-Cap Value ETF (RZV) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Invesco ETF RZV on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of RZV are up approximately 31.8% from their 52-week low of $55.19/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

RZV In Focus

The underlying S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The fund charges 35 bps in fees.

Why The Move?

Things are taking a turn for the better for the pint-sized stocks. Upbeat earnings and cheaper valuation augur well for the pint-sized stocks. Since the small-caps are more domestically-focused and do not have much foreign exposure, these are faring better on releases of decent U.S. economic indicators.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 14.20. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.