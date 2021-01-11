Small Cap US Equity Select ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (Symbol: RNSC) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV), which makes up 0.43% of the Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (Symbol: RNSC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $44,380 worth of OVV, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OVV:

OVV — last trade: $17.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/08/2020 Douglas James Suttles President & CEO 2,000 $9.47 $18,950 09/23/2020 Douglas James Suttles President & CEO 1,200 $8.50 $10,200 10/02/2020 Rachel Maureen Moore EVP, Corporate Services 6,000 $7.42 $44,520

And Cadence Bancorporation (Symbol: CADE), the #132 largest holding among components of the Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (Symbol: RNSC), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $24,779 worth of CADE, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CADE is detailed in the table below:

CADE — last trade: $19.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/27/2020 Paul B. Murphy Jr. Chairman and CEO 15,000 $8.15 $122,250 08/05/2020 Joseph W. Evans Director 5,000 $8.08 $40,400 09/15/2020 J. Richard Fredericks Director 3,477 $8.99 $31,248 10/23/2020 Joseph W. Evans Director 4,000 $12.11 $48,440 12/15/2020 Virginia A. Hepner Director 1,154 $15.16 $17,496 12/15/2020 J. Richard Fredericks Director 2,061 $15.16 $31,241 12/15/2020 William B. Harrison Jr. Director 2,308 $15.16 $34,990 12/15/2020 Kathy N. Waller Director 1,030 $15.16 $15,620 12/15/2020 Precious W. Owodunni Director 1,030 $15.16 $15,620

