Small Cap US Equity Select ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (Symbol: RNSC) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV), which makes up 0.43% of the Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (Symbol: RNSC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $44,380 worth of OVV, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OVV:
OVV — last trade: $17.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/08/2020
|Douglas James Suttles
|President & CEO
|2,000
|$9.47
|$18,950
|09/23/2020
|Douglas James Suttles
|President & CEO
|1,200
|$8.50
|$10,200
|10/02/2020
|Rachel Maureen Moore
|EVP, Corporate Services
|6,000
|$7.42
|$44,520
And Cadence Bancorporation (Symbol: CADE), the #132 largest holding among components of the Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (Symbol: RNSC), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $24,779 worth of CADE, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CADE is detailed in the table below:
CADE — last trade: $19.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/27/2020
|Paul B. Murphy Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|15,000
|$8.15
|$122,250
|08/05/2020
|Joseph W. Evans
|Director
|5,000
|$8.08
|$40,400
|09/15/2020
|J. Richard Fredericks
|Director
|3,477
|$8.99
|$31,248
|10/23/2020
|Joseph W. Evans
|Director
|4,000
|$12.11
|$48,440
|12/15/2020
|Virginia A. Hepner
|Director
|1,154
|$15.16
|$17,496
|12/15/2020
|J. Richard Fredericks
|Director
|2,061
|$15.16
|$31,241
|12/15/2020
|William B. Harrison Jr.
|Director
|2,308
|$15.16
|$34,990
|12/15/2020
|Kathy N. Waller
|Director
|1,030
|$15.16
|$15,620
|12/15/2020
|Precious W. Owodunni
|Director
|1,030
|$15.16
|$15,620
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.