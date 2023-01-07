Small-Cap Stocks Will Crush Large Caps in 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Another stock market prediction for 2023? Small-cap stocks will crush large caps.

Going into this new year, large-cap stocks have traded around 17X forward earnings, while small-cap stocks have traded around 13X forward earnings. To put those numbers into perspective, large caps have reverted to “average” valuation levels, while small caps are trading near all-time-low valuations. That’s because investors have been playing defense against a potential recession by buying less-risky large caps.

Once the tide turns in 2023, they’ll ditch the large caps and play offense with small caps. And that will cause small-cap stocks to win big.

Watch the latest episode of Hypergrowth Investing to hear all our stock predictions for this new year!

