Small Cap Stocks: Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) is Ready to Ride Florida’s Green Wave

There’s a potential green wave on Florida’s horizon. Recent polls indicate that Florida’s Amendment 3, a move to legalize cannabis in the state, is likely to garner enough support to pass. A positive outcome could propel Florida-related cannabis stocks like Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) to dizzying new heights. As it stands, the state already garners around $2 billion from medical cannabis sales. With the potential enactment of this amendment, Florida could see an additional $4.9 billion to $6.1 billion in sales during the first year of legalization alone.

Trulieve, a leading vertically integrated cannabis firm with a sizable footprint in Florida, is emerging as a prime investment opportunity in anticipation of this legislative shift. This evolving landscape, combined with possible federal-level legalization discussions as the November election draws near, underscores the immense growth potential in the cannabis industry. The stock is up over 86% year-to-date, though it still trades at a discount to industry peers, making it a compelling addition for investors interested in cannabis stocks.

The Future Looks Green for Trulieve

Trulieve is a leading cannabis company in the U.S. that operates across several segments. Its strong presence in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest dominates Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania markets. The organization is primed for rapid growth, harnessing its hub strategy for expansion in existing and new markets.

Currently, the company runs 206 retail dispensaries. It has over four million square feet of cultivation and production capacity across the U.S. It recently expanded its network with six new retail locations in Florida and Pennsylvania, launched adult-use sales in Ohio, and added the #YesOn3 product line to support Florida’s adult-use campaign.

The cannabis industry recently received a boost, with several multi-state operators experiencing a hike in their value following the Biden administration’s cannabis legalization proposal on the federal level to move marijuana to a Schedule III substance from Schedule I. Kamala Harris’s selection of marijuana reform advocate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, as her running mate bodes well for a Harris administration to continue the federal legalization momentum. In contrast, a possible Trump administration is more challenging to anticipate, though his previous administration recognized states’ rights to legalize.

Trulieve’s Recent Financial Results

The company recently announced its results for the second quarter of 2024. Revenue of $303.40 million surpassed analysts’ estimates of $293.40 million while marking an 8% year-over-year increase. This surge in its revenue is primarily due to high retail traffic, with retail sales accounting for 95% of its total revenue and an increase in wholesale revenue.

The company reported a second-quarter gross margin of 60%, equating to a GAAP gross profit of $182 million. It is significant to underline that Trulieve’s net loss has shrunk to $12 million, marking a 48% improvement on a sequential basis. It also reported an adjusted net income of $0.2 million once non-recurring charges, asset impairments, disposals, and discontinued operations were excluded.

Furthermore, Trulieve realized an EBITDA of $88 million, or 29% of revenue, and an adjusted EBITDA of $107 million, or 35% of revenue. This reflects a considerable 36% growth year-over-year.

The company generated a cash flow of $71 million from operations and a free cash flow of $45 million. Cash at the quarter’s close was $356 million, incorporating an additional $2.0 million in tax refunds related to a tax challenge of 280E.

What Is the Price Target for TCNNF Stock?

The stock has a history of volatility, evidenced by a beta of 1.86. It climbed to over $50 a share in 2021, only to fall below $4 last fall. However, the stock has posted a 130% gain in the past year and now trades near the upper-middle of its 52-week price range of $3.42 – $14.50. The shares show positive price momentum, trading above the 20-day (9.53) and 50-day (9.89) moving averages. At the same time, the P/S ratio of 1.6x suggests the stock is relatively undervalued compared to the Specialty & Generic Drug Manufacturers industry average of 2.28x.

Analysts following the company have been bullish on the stock. For example, Needham analyst Matt McGinley recently reiterated a Buy rating on the shares with a $14.50 price target, noting significant revenue growth in retail and wholesale and strong market share in Florida, suggesting the potential for substantial revenue growth should the Proposition 3 ballot initiative pass.

Based on seven analysts’ recommendations and price targets, Trulieve Cannabis is rated a Strong Buy overall. The average price target for TCNNF stock is $18.06, representing a potential 97.59% upside from current levels.

Final Thoughts on Trulieve

Trulieve is well-positioned to take advantage of a potential “green wave” in Florida and profitable markets across the U.S., such as Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Moreover, the company’s strong Q2 2024 results exceeded revenue expectations and decreased the net loss alongside healthy cash flows. This signals robust financial health, and given the stock’s favorable price momentum and relative undervaluation, Trulieve is a compelling choice for investors betting on the rapidly growing cannabis industry.

