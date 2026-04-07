Small-Cap Stocks Reverse Broad Market Trend in Q1 2026: 5 Top Picks

Wall Street is facing hurdles in 2026 after an astonishing bull run for three consecutive years. U.S. stock markets faced extreme volatility in the first quarter of 2026. As a result, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — tumbled 3.6%, 4.6% and 7%, respectively.

Surprisingly, the small-cap stocks (market capital <$1 billion) reversed the trend during this period. The small-cap-centric Russell 2000 Index provided 0.6% returns in the first quarter. Another benchmark — the S&P 600 — provided even better 3.1% returns.

At this stage, it should be prudent to invest in small-cap stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank. Five such stocks that flourished the last quarter with more than 20% returns are: Mistras Group Inc. MG, Scholastic Corp. SCHL, NWPX Infrastructure Inc. NWPX, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. ULH.

Each of our picks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group Inc.

Mistras Group is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. MG delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions.

MG serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries.

Mistras Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2.5% and 19.3%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 6.1% over the last 30 days.

Scholastic Corp.

Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books and a leader in educational technology and children's media. SCHL creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children's books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys.

SCHL distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. SCHL distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet.

Scholastic has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4% and 48.9%, respectively, for the next year (ending May 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the next year’s earnings has improved 60.9% over the last 30 days.

NWPX Infrastructure Inc.

NWPX Infrastructure is a manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products in the United States and Canada. NWPX is the manufacturer of engineered water transmission systems principally in North America and produces steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe and pipeline system joints and fittings through its Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe business.

NWPX operates through two segments, Water Transmission Systems (WTS), and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The company provides its products under the NWPX Geneva and NWPX Park brand names and manufactures engineered water transmission systems and produces steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and pipeline system joints and fittings under the Northwest Pipe Company brand.

NWPX Infrastructure has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.9% and 18.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 11% over the last 60 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings is a prominent pure-play Capesize ship-owner, providing marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. SHIP’s operating fleet consists of 18 Capesize and 2 Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels.

SHIP has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 15.7% and 53.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 4.8% over the last 30 days.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

Universal Logistics Holdings is a provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. ULH offers services across its entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and value-added services.

ULH operates through three segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, and Trucking. ULH is also involved in brokerage activities, as well as the provision of support services. ULH serves the automotive, retail and consumer goods, metals, and energy and manufacturing industries.

Universal Logistics has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 3% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 10.9% over the last 30 days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mistras Group Inc (MG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NWPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.