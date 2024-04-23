Small-Cap Stocks Are in Grave Danger. Why Aren’t Investors Worried?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are two clear divergences taking place in the stock market right. The first is that the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF), which contains the top 100 free cash flow small-cap stocks, made new highs weeks ago. Meanwhile, the broader Russell 2000 is still stuck below its 2021 peak.

In some ways, this makes sense. Companies with high free cash flow are inherently in a better position to weather the storm of high interest rates.

But the Russell 2000 index is also lagging because it is full of what many refer to as “zombie companies.” These companies, characterized by low margins and high leverage, are at risk of bankruptcy amid climbing rates. They don’t have the free cash flow to deal with higher interest expense as they roll over their debt, putting them at risk of potential default.

Yes — small-cap stocks reflect worries of a credit event. There is no other explanation. Estimates suggest that approximately 24% of small-cap stocks could falter under the strain of higher rates, potentially triggering a surge in unemployment and unsettling the financial stability of numerous sectors.

Credit Spreads Remain Disconnected From Small-Cap Stocks

The second major divergence is that the small-cap narrative is massively disconnected from credit spreads. In turn, credit spreads share close links to the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX).

Traditionally, widening credit spreads signal growing concern over default risks among heavily leveraged issuers. Currently, however, with credit spreads near cycle lows, there is a very clear disconnect. Corporate credit is clearly not reflecting the underlying anxieties gripping small-cap stocks.

And herein lies the core of my concern. All you need is a spark to light the credit-spread-widening fire. All you need is something to widen credit spreads and force them resync to the message of small-cap stocks. Potential triggers range from geopolitical tensions to economic shifts, with Japan’s situation a likely spark.

Despite the uncertainty, one thing remains clear: The market is on the cusp of a significant adjustment. Be prepared.

On the date of publication, Michael Gayed did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Michael A. Gayed is the Publisher of The Lead-Lag Report, and Portfolio Manager at Tidal Financial Group, an investment management company specializing in ETF-focused research, investment strategies and services designed for financial advisors, RIAs, family offices and investment managers. InvestorPlace readers that are new subscribers to the The Lead-Lag Report can receive a 30% discount.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Small-Cap Stocks Are in Grave Danger. Why Aren’t Investors Worried? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.