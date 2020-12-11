Small-Cap Health Care ETF (PSCH) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high — up roughly 94.99% from its 52-week low of $83.54/share.

Does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

PSCH in Focus

The underlying S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Health Care Index measures the overall performance of common stocks in the health care sector. The fund charges 29 bps in fees (see all Technology ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Increasing health care spending, flurry of positive clinical trials, FDA approvals, the rise of genomics, digital innovation in healthcare, solid M&A and IPO activities have been pushing the space higher.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 41.20, which gives cues of further rally.

