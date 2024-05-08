Small-Cap Growth ETF (FYC) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund FYC is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 29% from its 52-week low price of $51.39/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

FYC in Focus

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund targets the growth corner of the small-cap segment. It has key holdings in healthcare, industrials and information technology. The product charges 70 bps in annual fees (see: all the Small-Cap Growth ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The small-cap segment of the broad stock market has been an area to watch lately, given the resurgence in the stock market buoyed by renewed bets on rate cuts. A cut in interest rates would be a positive for small-cap stocks, which rely heavily on debt financing and consumer spending.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, FYC has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FYC): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.