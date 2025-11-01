This Small-Cap Fund Just Dumped $7 Million in ADMA Stock — Here’s Why

Key Points

California-based Palisades Investment Partners sold 398,647 shares of ADMA Biologics for an estimated $7.3 million in the third quarter.

The transaction marked a full exit from ADMA, with Palisades reporting no ownership as of September 30.

The position previously accounted for 3.2% of Palisades’ AUM.

On Thursday, California-based Palisades Investment Partners disclosed a complete exit from ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), selling 398,647 shares for an estimated $7.3 million.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released Thursday, Palisades fully liquidated its position in ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in the third quarter. The fund sold all 398,647 shares it prevoiusly, with the estimated trade size calculated at $7.3 million based on the average price for the quarter. The fund reported holding no shares of ADMA Biologics at quarter-end.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:STRL: $32.5 million (12.8% of AUM)

NYSE:SPXC: $21 million (8.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MMYT: $11 million (4.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IWM: $9.8 million (3.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ITRI: $9.2 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of Friday's market close, shares of Adma Biologics were priced at $15.48, representing a one-year decline of 5% and far underperforming the S&P 500's 19% gain over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $474.2 million Net income (TTM) $208.9 million Price (as of market close Friday) $15.48 One-year price change (5%)

Company Snapshot

ADMA develops, manufactures, and markets plasma-derived biologics, including BIVIGAM, ASCENIV, and Nabi-HB, primarily for immune deficiencies and infectious diseases.

The company generates revenue through the sale of specialty biologics and plasma products to independent distributors, specialty pharmacies, and healthcare providers.

It targets patients with primary immunodeficiency and those at risk of hepatitis B, serving hospitals, clinics, and specialty care providers in the United States and internationally.

ADMA Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on plasma-derived therapeutics for immune deficiencies and infectious diseases.

Foolish Take

Palisades Investment Partners’ full exit from ADMA Biologics this quarter underscores a disciplined adherence to its small-cap momentum strategy—selling when financial or operational momentum appears to stall. The California-based manager sold 398,647 shares worth roughly $7.3 million, exiting completely even as ADMA posted another quarter of revenue and earnings growth. In the same period, Palisades added Nasdaq-listed Root, an insurance-tech company focused on data-driven auto and renters policies—again consistent with its approach of rotating capital toward small caps showing improving earnings dynamics.



ADMA’s latest earnings reinforced solid fundamentals: 14% year-over-year revenue growth to $122 million and 7% higher GAAP net income. Yet with shares down about 5% over the past year, the fund’s exit suggests waning conviction that this growth will translate into further stock appreciation—at least in the near term.



For long-term investors, Palisades’ trade highlights the core of its philosophy: buy companies with accelerating momentum and divest when that momentum cools. While ADMA’s fundamentals remain sound, momentum-driven strategies often move on well before the underlying story is finished.

Glossary

Liquidated: Sold off an entire investment position, reducing the holding to zero.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor holds in a company.

Filing: An official document submitted to regulators, often disclosing financial or ownership information.

Biologics: Medicines derived from living organisms, often used to treat complex diseases.

Plasma-derived therapeutics: Treatments created from blood plasma, used for immune deficiencies and certain diseases.

Specialty pharmacies: Pharmacies focused on dispensing medications for complex or rare conditions.

Primary immunodeficiency: Disorders where part of the body's immune system is missing or does not function properly.

Distributors: Companies or individuals that buy products from manufacturers and sell them to retailers or end users.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adma Biologics, MakeMyTrip, and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

