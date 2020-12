November was a historic month for stocks-- the Dow was up about 11.8% for the month, the S&P 500 rose 10.8% while the Nasdaq gained 11.8%. Unlike earlier this year, when the rally was led mainly by mega-cap tech stocks, economically sensitive areas emerged as the biggest winners last month. The small-cap Russell 2000 index surged about 18.3% -- its best monthly gain ever.

The widening of rally was thanks mainly to very encouraging vaccine trial results from Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA) and AstraZeneca (AZN) . Hopes that the presidential transition would be smooth have also boosted investor sentiment. Additionally, nomination of Janet Yellen for Treasury secretary has reignited hopes of a large stimulus next year, which would benefit smaller companies a lot.

To learn more the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) and the Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) that soared in November, please watch the short video above.



