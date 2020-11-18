Small-Cap ETF (VTWO) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF VTWO is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 88% from its 52-week low of $76.92 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed.

VTWO in Focus

This fund targets the small-cap segment of the broad U.S. equity market with key holdings in healthcare, financials, industrials, consumer discretionary and technology. It charges 10 basis points in annual fees (see: all the Small-Cap Blend ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The small-cap corner of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given a vaccine development, which is being viewed as “a beginning to the end” of the coronavirus pandemic. Moderna MRNA released preliminary data from its late-stage trials, which showed that its vaccine candidate was 94.5% effective against the coronavirus. The news was followed by promising late-stage trial results last week from the U.S. drugmaker Pfizer PFE and German biotech firm BioNTech for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The data showed that the candidate was more than 90% effective in preventing the disease. The slew of positive data has instilled strong optimism into the economy which was hit-hard by the pandemic.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, VTWO has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.