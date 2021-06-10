Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF SCHA is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 71% from its 52-week low of $61.57 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed.

SCHA in Focus

This fund targets the small-cap segment of the broad U.S. equity market with key holdings in healthcare, financials, industrials, consumer discretionary and information technology. It charges 40 basis points in annual fees (see: all the Small-Cap Blend ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The small-cap corner of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given its outperformance over the past month. With millions of Americans fully vaccinated and pandemic restrictions being rolled back gradually, the economy is strongly recovering. As small-cap companies are more domestically tied, these are poised to outperform when the economy improves.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, SCHA has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

