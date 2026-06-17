This Small-Cap ETF Is Outperforming QQQ -- Is It Still a Good Buy?

Key Points
The iShares Russell 2000 Small-Cap ETF has delivered a total return of 41.75% in the past year, outperforming the Invesco QQQ ETF.
Based on recent economic trends, the iShares Russell 2000 Small-Cap ETF could be undervalued and have big room to grow.
- 10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 ETF ›
Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 ETF right now?
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Ben Gran has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.