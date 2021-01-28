Small-Cap ETF (IUSS) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF IUSS is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 136% from its 52-week low of $14.26 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed.

IUSS in Focus

This fund offers exposure to the high-quality, small-cap U.S. companies with key holdings in consumer discretionary, industrials and information technology. It charges 23 basis points in annual fees (see: all the Small-Cap Blend ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The small-cap corner of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given its outperformance so far in 2021. COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and hopes of a bigger fiscal package and infrastructure spending under a Democratic-led U.S. Congress are propelling the small-cap indices to new highs. As small-cap companies are closely tied to the U.S. economy, these are poised to outperform when the economy improves.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems that IUSS might remain strong given a weighted alpha of 62.94 and a 20-day volatility of 22.1%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.

