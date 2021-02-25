Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Hits a New 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 127.8% from its 52-week low price of $47.52/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

IJR in Focus

The fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of small-capitalization U.S. equities. IJR has AUM of $66.18 billion and charges 6 basis points in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Small-caps stocks, as indicated by the Russell 2000 Index, have been outperforming the broader market and hitting new all-time highs. The upside is being largely led by small-cap companies that are closely tied to the U.S. economy and thus are well-positioned to outperform when the economy improves. These stocks generally outperform on improvement in the U.S. economy. It is believed that wider coronavirus vaccine rollouts and high chances of another round of fiscal stimulus are making a strong case in favor of faster U.S. economic recovery in 2021. In the current scenario, funds like IJR appear an attractive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the fund will remain strong as it has a positive weighted alpha of 70.51, which gives cues of further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF (IJR): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.