Small-Cap ETF (CALF) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF CALF is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 33.4% from its 52-week low price of $31.93/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

CALF in Focus

The underlying Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to small-capitalization U.S. companies with high free cash flow yields. The fund charges 59 bps in fees.

Why the Move?

The pint-sized stocks tend to gain momentum in 2H due to the better-than-expected U.S. economic recovery, a resilient consumer base, a fall in inflation and the likelihood of a less-hawkish Fed. Investors should note that most eminent brokerage houses like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have been cutting their U.S. recessionary expectations. This is great for small-cap stocks as the capitalization is mostly tied to the domestic economy.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund might continue its strong performance given a positive weighted alpha of 20.33.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.