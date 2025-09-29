Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Vera Bradley (VRA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Vera Bradley (NasdaqGS:VRA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 176.35% Upside

As of September 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vera Bradley is $5.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 176.35% from its latest reported closing price of $2.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vera Bradley is 497MM, an increase of 49.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Bradley. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRA is 0.02%, an increase of 5.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.54% to 18,795K shares. The put/call ratio of VRA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund 1 Investments holds 2,783K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,603K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRA by 21.59% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,351K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing a decrease of 28.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRA by 27.62% over the last quarter.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 1,066K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Peapod Lane Capital holds 805K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares , representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRA by 19.11% over the last quarter.

