Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Vera Bradley (VRA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vera Bradley is 8.67. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 24.93% from its latest reported closing price of 6.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vera Bradley is 516MM, an increase of 3.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Bradley. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 18.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRA is 0.07%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.61% to 19,629K shares. The put/call ratio of VRA is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund 1 Investments holds 1,289K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570K shares, representing a decrease of 99.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRA by 35.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 878K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares, representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRA by 37.44% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 820K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing an increase of 13.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRA by 20.02% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 801K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRA by 14.38% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 698K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vera Bradley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands - Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as 'gifting' and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.