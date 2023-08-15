Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Urban-gro (UGRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 631.56% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urban-gro is 8.92. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 631.56% from its latest reported closing price of 1.22.

The projected annual revenue for Urban-gro is 96MM, an increase of 47.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban-gro. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGRO is 0.04%, a decrease of 30.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.31% to 3,311K shares. The put/call ratio of UGRO is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 674K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing a decrease of 25.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGRO by 72.80% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 580K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGRO by 57.89% over the last quarter.

MSOS - AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF holds 552K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGRO by 25.00% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 348K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGRO by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Imprint Wealth holds 232K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 74.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGRO by 105.67% over the last quarter.

Urban-gro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urban-gro, Inc. is a leading engineering design and services company focused on the commercial horticulture market. The company engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") facilities and then integrate complex environmental equipment systems into these high-performance facilities. Operating in theglobal market its custom-tailored approach to design, procurement, and equipment integration provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations.

