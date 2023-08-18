Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Regis (RGS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Regis (NYSE:RGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regis is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.20.

The projected annual revenue for Regis is 220MM, a decrease of 9.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regis. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGS is 0.10%, a decrease of 8.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 125,865K shares. The put/call ratio of RGS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 39,767K shares representing 87.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,227K shares, representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 7.29% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 27,783K shares representing 60.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,798K shares, representing a decrease of 14.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 13.32% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,092K shares representing 26.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,285K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 1.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,158K shares representing 20.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,297K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 8.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,243K shares representing 11.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,275K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Regis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regis Corporation is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of December 31, 2020, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 6,384 worldwide locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S.

