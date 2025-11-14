Stocks
Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Lands' End (LE) Buy Recommendation

November 14, 2025 — 07:07 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Lands' End (NasdaqCM:LE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.75% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lands' End is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.75% from its latest reported closing price of $16.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lands' End is 1,446MM, an increase of 9.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lands' End. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LE is 0.04%, an increase of 47.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 11,777K shares. LE / Lands' End, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LE is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 2,100K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 487K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares , representing an increase of 43.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LE by 107.76% over the last quarter.

Towerview holds 470K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LE by 32.27% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 468K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares , representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LE by 33.33% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 365K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LE by 23.15% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

