Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Lands' End (LE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Lands' End (NasdaqCM:LE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.72% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lands' End is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.72% from its latest reported closing price of $15.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lands' End is 1,446MM, an increase of 9.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lands' End. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LE is 0.03%, an increase of 20.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.47% to 11,917K shares. The put/call ratio of LE is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 2,100K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Towerview holds 478K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares , representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LE by 18.48% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 433K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LE by 1.31% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 365K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LE by 23.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 353K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LE by 4.28% over the last quarter.

