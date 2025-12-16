Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of JAKKS Pacific (NasdaqGS:JAKK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.97% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for JAKKS Pacific is $29.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 75.97% from its latest reported closing price of $16.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for JAKKS Pacific is 755MM, an increase of 31.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in JAKKS Pacific. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAKK is 0.06%, an increase of 4.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 7,752K shares. The put/call ratio of JAKK is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gate City Capital Management holds 530K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 364K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 341K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 15.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 260K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 227K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 13.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.