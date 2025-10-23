Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of JAKKS Pacific (NasdaqGS:JAKK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.37% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for JAKKS Pacific is $34.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 81.37% from its latest reported closing price of $18.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for JAKKS Pacific is 755MM, an increase of 10.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in JAKKS Pacific. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAKK is 0.06%, an increase of 15.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.38% to 7,614K shares. The put/call ratio of JAKK is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Philosophy Capital Management holds 374K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 34.63% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 333K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares , representing an increase of 18.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 6.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 260K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 234K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 22.69% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 227K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 13.78% over the last quarter.

