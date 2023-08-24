Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Guess (GES) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Guess (NYSE:GES) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.91% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guess is 23.97. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.91% from its latest reported closing price of 18.31.

The projected annual revenue for Guess is 2,772MM, an increase of 3.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.44.

Guess Declares $0.30 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 received the payment on June 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $18.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.67%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 7.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guess. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GES is 0.08%, a decrease of 47.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.41% to 36,647K shares. The put/call ratio of GES is 3.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,097K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,219K shares, representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GES by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,439K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing an increase of 57.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 225.08% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 1,373K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,081K shares, representing a decrease of 51.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GES by 36.58% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,024K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GES by 12.95% over the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 1,000K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing a decrease of 46.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GES by 31.97% over the last quarter.

Guess Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 31, 2020, the Company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company's partners and distributors operated 536 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 31, 2020, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide.

