Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Guess ? (GES) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Guess ? (NYSE:GES) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.84% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guess ? is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.84% from its latest reported closing price of $19.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Guess ? is $2,772MM, an increase of 3.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.44.

Guess ? Declares $0.22 Dividend

On March 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $19.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.62%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 7.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Fund Variable Annuity holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 62.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GES by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 73K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 29.41% over the last quarter.

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 1,817K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing an increase of 30.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 94.30% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 170K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 12.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guess ?. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GES is 0.14%, an increase of 70.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 36,019K shares. The put/call ratio of GES is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

Guess Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 31, 2020, the Company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company's partners and distributors operated 536 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 31, 2020, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide.

See all Guess ? regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.