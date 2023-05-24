Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Express (EXPR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Express (NYSE:EXPR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 370.31% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Express is 3.82. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 370.31% from its latest reported closing price of 0.81.

The projected annual revenue for Express is 2,032MM, an increase of 9.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Express. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPR is 0.01%, a decrease of 25.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.96% to 22,898K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPR is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,253K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,863K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 26.53% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,350K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 11.49% over the last quarter.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 1,219K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares, representing an increase of 11.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,214K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Express Background Information

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

