Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.37% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Build-A-Bear Workshop is $70.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.37% from its latest reported closing price of $56.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Build-A-Bear Workshop is 515MM, a decrease of 2.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.43, a decrease of 3.51% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Build-A-Bear Workshop. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBW is 0.22%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.80% to 14,713K shares. The put/call ratio of BBW is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacifica Capital Investments holds 1,015K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 917K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares , representing an increase of 18.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 38.71% over the last quarter.

De Lisle Partners LLP holds 766K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 14.13% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 579K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares , representing an increase of 50.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 163.96% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 536K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 26.33% over the last quarter.

