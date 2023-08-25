Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Build A Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.97% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Build A Bear Workshop is 41.82. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 60.97% from its latest reported closing price of 25.98.

The projected annual revenue for Build A Bear Workshop is 490MM, an increase of 2.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Build A Bear Workshop. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBW is 0.11%, a decrease of 12.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 11,588K shares. The put/call ratio of BBW is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Capital holds 1,109K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing a decrease of 11.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 455K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 10.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 399K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 318K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 2.69% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 297K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Build A Bear Workshop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to 'add a little more heart to life' appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own 'furry friends' to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the 'Bear-Builder' at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020.

