Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Build A Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.67% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Build A Bear Workshop is 41.82. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 100.67% from its latest reported closing price of 20.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Build A Bear Workshop is 490MM, an increase of 4.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Build A Bear Workshop. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBW is 0.13%, a decrease of 34.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.79% to 11,820K shares. The put/call ratio of BBW is 2.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Capital holds 1,236K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing a decrease of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 706K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing an increase of 45.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 86.90% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 432K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 1.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 399K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 380K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing an increase of 48.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 67.57% over the last quarter.

Build A Bear Workshop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to 'add a little more heart to life' appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own 'furry friends' to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the 'Bear-Builder' at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.