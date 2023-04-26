Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Build-A-Bear Workshop is 41.82. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 89.23% from its latest reported closing price of 22.10.

The projected annual revenue for Build-A-Bear Workshop is 490MM, an increase of 4.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Build-A-Bear Workshop. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 11.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBW is 0.20%, an increase of 24.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.55% to 13,274K shares. The put/call ratio of BBW is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Capital holds 1,449K shares representing 10.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,667K shares, representing a decrease of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 36.84% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,088K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Chimera Capital Management holds 495K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 463K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 435K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares, representing a decrease of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 45.75% over the last quarter.

Build A Bear Workshop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to 'add a little more heart to life' appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own 'furry friends' to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the 'Bear-Builder' at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020.

