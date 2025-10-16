Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NYSE:BWMX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is $19.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents an increase of 45.00% from its latest reported closing price of $13.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is 14,674MM, an increase of 3.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWMX is 0.12%, an increase of 24.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 5,986K shares. The put/call ratio of BWMX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mmbg Investment Advisors holds 4,143K shares representing 11.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,146K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 33.07% over the last quarter.

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas holds 1,354K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 75K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 34.09% over the last quarter.

Commons Capital holds 54K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 29.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 11.05% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 54K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 48.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 74.34% over the last quarter.

