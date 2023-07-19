Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (BWMX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (NASDAQ:BWMX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.72% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V is 15.81. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.72% from its latest reported closing price of 13.43.

The projected annual revenue for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V is 13,649MM, an increase of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWMX is 0.36%, an increase of 103.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 4,522K shares. The put/call ratio of BWMX is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mmbg Investment Advisors holds 4,210K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 56K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 79.56% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 44K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 79.15% over the last quarter.

Cullen holds 40K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 58.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 426,984.30% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 33K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

